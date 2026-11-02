Shapiro, Garrity wrap up campaigns with rallies in Jenkintown, Newtown

The Brief Gov. Josh Shapiro and State Treasurer Stacy Garrity each held rallies in Jenkintown and Newtown on Monday. Shapiro urged voters to use their power in the upcoming election, while Garrity criticized his leadership and outlined her plans. Both candidates promised major changes if elected, from minimum wage increases to job growth and government transparency.



Gov. Josh Shapiro and Republican challenger Stacy Garrity made their final campaign pushes Monday evening, rallying supporters in Jenkintown and Newtown ahead of the upcoming election, according to their campaign events.

Final campaign rallies bring out both candidates in the Philadelphia suburbs

What we know:

Gov. Josh Shapiro is seeking a second term as Pennsylvania's governor, with a rally held outside the plaza in Jenkintown Monday night.

"I came here tonight to tell you you’ve got a lot of power in this election," said Shapiro. He stressed the potential for Pennsylvania to flip four congressional seats, "Enough to be a check on Donald Trump’s chaos and cruelty and corruption," said Shapiro.

Shapiro outlined his priorities if Democrats win control of the governor's office, state House, and state Senate for the first time since 1992.

"Act one of 2027 will be to raise the minimum wage to 15 dollars an hour. We will make sure to codify in the Constitution of this Commonwealth abortion rights for women that will be protected only. We'll fund mass transit and we'll build more housing and grow our economy," said Shapiro.

The other side:

Stacy Garrity, the Republican state treasurer, held her own rally in Newtown on Monday evening. She spoke directly about Shapiro's record.

"Pennsylvania deserves so much better than the last four years. Under the failed leadership of Josh Shapiro. And I'm not doing this because I need a title. I'm doing this for the same reason that I put on the uniform, the same reason that I fought for American jobs in the private sector, and that is to serve," said Garrity.

Garrity described what she would do if elected, promising to "unleash the energy that we have under our feet, creating 200,000. These are good paying, good paying jobs, generating 5 to $6 billion of revenue every single year that we desperately need. If you don't like your electric bills, there's good news coming there. We're going to reduce some 20%," said Garrity. She also committed to transparency: "You deserve to know what goes on behind closed doors in Harrisburg," said Garrity.

Dueling stump speeches draw crowds and reveal campaign priorities

Both rallies drew supporters and focused on the themes each candidate wants front and center as Pennsylvanians head to the polls. Shapiro did not mention Garrity by name in his remarks. Garrity, though, focused much of her speech on what she called Shapiro's "failed leadership."

Each candidate spoke to jobs, the economy, health care rights, and the makeup of Pennsylvania's government as key factors in the election.

What's next:

Voters across Pennsylvania will have their say in the governor's race as polls open following the high-profile campaign stops and promises made by both candidates.