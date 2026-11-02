Search underway in Philadelphia for 10-year-old Jalayshia Alford, missing from North Simpson Street

The Brief The Philadelphia Police Department is asking for help in locating 10-year-old Jalayshia "Malayshia" Alford, who was last seen Monday, Oct. 26 at about 7:30 a.m. Police say Alford was last seen on the 500 block of North Simpson Street, and at least one cadaver dog was used in a search effort today. Anyone with information is urged to contact Southwest Detective Division.



The Philadelphia Police Department is asking the public for assistance in locating 10-year-old Jalayshia "Malayshia" Alford, who was reported missing. Police say Alford was last seen on Monday, Oct. 26 at approximately 7:30 a.m. on the 500 block of North Simpson Street.

What we know:

Alford is described as 4 feet, 11 inches tall and weighing about 70 pounds, according to police.

Investigators say she was last seen wearing a blue uniform polo or button-up shirt, blue skirt, blue pullover, blue stockings and either Crocs or black sneakers. Police say she also wears glasses. At least one cadaver dog was used in a search effort on Monday, November 2, according to sources.

Police are urging anyone with information about Alford’s whereabouts to contact the Southwest Detective Division at 215-686-3183 or 215-686-3184.

Alford resides on the 500 block of North Simpson Street, and the search for her continues after she was last seen on Monday, Oct. 26.