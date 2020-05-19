Weather Authority: Strong wind gusts with warm temperatures Tuesday
PHILADELPHIA - Dry conditions with temperatures hovering in the 70s will make for a pleasant Tuesday for the Philadelphia region.
The presence of Tropical Storm Arthur has caused wind speeds to pick up with gusts stronger closer to the shore.
A pattern of a mixture of sunshine and clouds continues to linger throughout the week.
DOWNLOAD THE FOX 29 WEATHER AUTHORITY APP
Tropical Storm Arthur should have a rather minimal impact on the region as it heads towards Bermuda; however, it could lead to chances of rain on Thursday and Friday.
The holiday weekend will likely see rain only on Saturday.
Advertisement
TUESDAY: Cool, gusty. High 67, Low: 53
WEDNESDAY: Sun and clouds. High: 63, Low: 49
THURSDAY: Chance of showers. High: 71, Low: 45
FRIDAY: Milder, Showers Likely. High: 75, Low: 55.
WATCH LIVE: Watch live newscasts and replays anytime at https://www.fox29.com/live