Weather Authority: Strong wind gusts with warm temperatures Tuesday

Dry conditions with temperatures hovering in the 70s will make for a pleasant Tuesday for the Philadelphia region.

The presence of Tropical Storm Arthur has caused wind speeds to pick up with gusts stronger closer to the shore.

A pattern of a mixture of sunshine and clouds continues to linger throughout the week.

DOWNLOAD THE FOX 29 WEATHER AUTHORITY APP

Tropical Storm Arthur should have a rather minimal impact on the region as it heads towards Bermuda; however, it could lead to chances of rain on Thursday and Friday.

The holiday weekend will likely see rain only on Saturday.

Advertisement

TUESDAY: Cool, gusty. High 67, Low: 53

WEDNESDAY: Sun and clouds. High: 63, Low: 49

THURSDAY: Chance of showers. High: 71, Low: 45

FRIDAY: Milder, Showers Likely. High: 75, Low: 55.

WATCH LIVE: Watch live newscasts and replays anytime at https://www.fox29.com/live