Radnor Township School District considers new rules after AI-generated images of students

The Brief Radnor Township School District is reviewing policy changes after a student allegedly created AI-generated sexual images of other students. The district is debating its role in handling incidents that happen off campus but affect students in school. Final decisions on new policies are expected in about two months.



Radnor Township School District is considering changes to its policies after a student was charged with harassment for allegedly creating AI-generated sexual images of other students in December.

District reviews policy changes after AI image controversy

What we know:

School board members discussed updates to policies on bullying, cyberbullying, harassment and technology use.

The changes include adding detailed definitions of cyberbullying and bullying, with specific language about using artificial intelligence to create sexualized images.

The proposed updates would classify this behavior as sexual harassment and require immediate investigation.

Jurisdiction was a major topic, with the board working to clarify the district's role in incidents that happen outside of school but impact students during the school day.

"My concern is not only about what already happened to this set of girls at Radnor High School, but what will happen next if there is no nexus in situations like this," said Audrey Greenberg, a Radnor resident.

What they're saying:

"The next student who becomes a victim should not have to hear that the school cannot act simply because the file was created somewhere else," said Greenberg.

She also said, "The technology may be new, but the responsibility to protect students' ability to learn in a safe environment is not."

One board member pointed out the challenge of addressing cyberbullying when students no longer have phones in school but still have access to other electronics.

"Cyberbullying is really tough because we don't have phones in the school any longer although we do have electronics. Phones aren't there so that's going to be the tough work," said Lon Rosenblum of Radnor Township School District.

Members also discussed the need for clear definitions.

"The non-consensual use of someone else's image to create sexual content. Like to me, that's de facto sexual harassment," one member said.

The board is also reviewing how off-campus conduct should be handled.

"The Supreme Court standard for off-campus conduct is whether it creates a substantial disruption to the school environment. When a student cannot walk the hallways, sit in class or participate in school without being confronted by the consequence of that conduct the standard is met," a board member said.

The edits to the policy language will be sent to the full school board, which is scheduled to meet at the end of March.

Officials estimate it will take about two months for any final decisions due to the number of revisions and people involved.

The backstory:

The policy review follows an incident in December when a student was charged with harassment after officials say the student created AI-generated sexual images of other students.

The case has raised questions about how schools should respond to technology-driven harassment, especially when it happens off campus but affects students at school.

Community members and school officials are working to ensure that students are protected and that the district's policies reflect the challenges of new technology.

What we don't know:

It is not yet clear what the final policy changes will look like or how they will be enforced. The district has not provided details about the timeline for implementation beyond the estimated two months.