Weather Authority: Strong winds, cooler temperatures ahead

The weekend will kick off on Friday with some lingering showers during the morning hours, but clear to offer some much-needed sunshine.

A wind advisory is in effect for most of the area with wind gusts up to 50 mph. Temperatures will dip down to the low 40s Friday.

Saturday will be blustery, but will certainly offer the best conditions this weekend. Sun will move to cloud cover as the day progresses with a high of 42.

Sunday will feature similar conditions, but a morning wintry mix will dampen the day. A high of 47 is expected Sunday with a low below the freezing point.

Thursday: Rain all day. High: 51

Friday: Morning showers, clearing. High: 53, Low: 49

Saturday: Sun to clouds. High: 42, Low: 28

Sunday: Morning wintry mix. High: 47, Low: 28