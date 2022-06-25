Weather Authority: Sunday summer sizzle continues ahead of Monday storms

Summer weather is in full force this weekend as temperatures reach a scorching 90 degrees.

Sunday will be a repeat of Saturday, with temperatures and humidity hovering in the same range.

The shore will be a great place to spend Sunday, with highs expected in the upper 70s to low 80s and plenty of sunny skies.

The National Weather Service has issued an Air Quality Alert for Saturday in effect until midnight Sunday for most of the Delaware Valley, except for New Jersey shore counties.

Next week's forecast starts with some scattered storms beginning early Monday morning, around 5 a.m. The storms will roll through the Philadelphia until the afternoon, bringing gusty winds, heavy rain and frequent lightning. They should exit off the Jersey shore by 8 p.m.

It should be a bit cooler and less humid Tuesday and Wednesday.

___

SATURDAY NIGHT: Partly cloudy. Low: 70

SUNDAY: Sunny, humid. High: 92. Low: 72

MONDAY: Scattered storms. High: 82. Low: 62

TUESDAY: Less Humid. High: 80. Low: 62

WEDNESDAY: Sunny skies. High: 84. Low: 68

THURSDAY: Warming up. High: 90. Low: 70