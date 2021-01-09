Weather Authority: Sunny and blustery cold Saturday

It's a sunny and seasonable but blustery Saturday.

As the day progresses it will remain dry and quiet, but the sunshine will feel deceptive due to the frosty winter temperatures.

DOWNLOAD THE FOX 29 WEATHER AUTHORITY APP

Wind gusts will make it feel as though it is in the 30 degrees for the majority of the day.

The favorable weather will continue through Monday before the possibility of some late-day showers on Tuesday.

___

Advertisement

For the latest local news, sports and weather, download the FOX 29 News app.

DOWNLOAD: FOX 29 NEWS APP

Sign up for emails from FOX 29, including our daily Good Day Digest newsletter