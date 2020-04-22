Weather Authority: Sunny, blustery Wednesday leads to showers

Expect sunny and blustery conditions on Wednesday with highs struggling to reach the mid-50s in most areas.

Morning temperatures in Philadelphia and surrounding areas will hover in the 30s, but wind chill factors will make conditions feel below freezing.

FOX 29's meteorologist Sue Serio says a steady breeze with gusts as high as 25 MPH will last most of the day.

A high of 53 is forecasted for Philadelphia, but wind factors will make it feel like it's in the 40s.

A 70% chance of rain is expected to arrive late Thursday and linger through the weekend.

___

WEDNESDAY: Sunny, blustery. High: 53

THURSDAY: Late rain. High: 60, Low: 38

FRIDAY: Rainy day. High: 60, Low: 50

SATURDAY: Sun, p.m. showers. High: 62, Low: 41

___

