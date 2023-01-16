Weather Authority: Sunny, clear skies Monday as 50-degree weather makes comeback this week

It's a chilly Monday morning across the Delaware Valley, but the cold will pay off later today!

The sun is set to fill the skies all day Monday thanks to very wintry weather in the early hours.

Wind chill has temperatures feeling more in the teens and low 20s but will start to rise with the sun later this morning.

FOX 29's Sue Serio say 50-weather degree is making its way back in the forecast this week - possibly starting Monday!

Tuesday will see clouds roll in with some spotty showers, and rain returning on Thursday.

SEVEN-DAY FORECAST

MONDAY: MLK Day. High: 48, Low: 28

TUESDAY: More clouds. High: 50, Low: 32

WEDNESDAY: Mild again. High: 52, Low: 41

THURSDAY: More rain. High: 51, Low: 39

FRIDAY: Turning cooler. High: 48, Low: 44

SATURDAY: Partly cloudy. High: 45, Low: 34

SUNDAY: Showers. High: 49, Low: 32