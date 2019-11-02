Weather Authority: Sunny Saturday with cooler temps

The Philadelphia area is slated for a cold and sunny Saturday with temperatures in the 50s.

A Freeze Warning and Frost Advisory is in effect for Philadelphia County through 10 a.m.

Clear and mostly sunny skies are expected through Monday. Precipitation is expected to hold off until late next week.

SATURDAY: Sunny. High: 54 Low: 38

SUNDAY: Sunny. High: 53 Low: 32

MONDAY: Mostly sunny. High: 57 Low: 45

TUESDAY: Partly cloudy. High: 61 Low: 39

WEDNESDAY: Sunny. High: 56 Low: 41