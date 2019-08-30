Weather Authority: Sunny, warm Friday kicks off Labor Day weekend

Sunny and warm conditions are expected for Philadelphia and the surrounding areas Friday as the Labor Day weekend kicks off.

Morning temperatures will sit in the high-50s to mid-60s for most of the region, and rise into the 80s by noon. Philadelphia thermometers will peak at 88 under sunny skies. Low humidity will create comfortable summer climate. FOX 29's 'Forecast by the Numbers' grades Friday a perfect 10.

Saturday will feature most of the same conditions across the area. Slightly cooler temps in the city will reach a high of 84 and moderate cloud cover will provide intermittent shade.

Temps will continue to drop Sunday, as clouds will give way to sunshine in parts of the region. A high of 82 is slated for Philadelphia and the low will hover around 65.

A slightly early look at the Labor Day holiday shows a slight chance of showers in the evening. Steady cloud cover is slated to hang around for most of the day, with sunshine periodically peeking through.