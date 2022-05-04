Weather Authority: Rain will continue into Mother's Day weekend

Showers and thunderstorms are to be expected throughout the morning, but the sun will peak out during the late afternoon, bringing temperatures up into the low 70s.

Spotty showers are not out of the question for this evening as much of the Delaware Valley will see rain throughout the rest of the night with temperatures lingering in the mid 50s.

The rain will bring us into a sunny and pleasant Thursday with high temperatures in the 70s. That nice weather will not last long, though, as the rain and chilly temperatures return for Mother's Day weekend.

A trend of warm weather will follow next week after our upcoming rainy weekend.

THURSDAY: Sunny and pleasant. High: 74, Low: 58

FRIDAY: Rain returns. High: 63, Low: 54

SATURDAY: Thunderstorms. High: 55, Low: 52

SUNDAY: Mother's Day. High: 61, Low: 45

MONDAY: Sunny and nice. High: 67, Low: 43

TUESDAY: Sunny and mild. High: 72, Low: 46