Weather Authority: Tuesday to see cooler temperatures, showers before late-week temps rise to the 80s

After a beautiful Monday that brought warm weather to the Delaware Valley, things will change, as Tuesday will see cooler temperatures and rain.

Parts of the Delaware coast are being hit with heavy downpours early Tuesday morning, cooling temperatures down as unsettled weather moves along the south.

Other parts of the area are seeing light showers, but another round of storms will pass through during lunchtime.

Conditions will remain cloudy for a good portion of the day, but the sun could reappear by the afternoon hours.

Temperatures will be below-average as they linger in the 60s.

Looking ahead, temperatures will rebound Wednesday before hitting the 80s by Thursday.

Temperatures will be in the 80s for several days before dropping back into the 70s for Mother's Day.

>> Download the FOX 29 Weather Authority App to get updates and alerts in your area.

_____

SEVEN-DAY FORECAST

TUESDAY: Morning showers. High: 66, Low: 56

WEDNESDAY: Sunny, seasonal. High: 73, Low: 47

THURSDAY: Sunny, warmer. High: 80, Low: 52

FRIDAY: Feels like summer. High: 84, Low: 58

SATURDAY: Eighties again. High: 80, Low: 63

SUNDAY: Mother's Day. High: 73, Low: 60

MONDAY: Showers back. High: 69, Low: 57