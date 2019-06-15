Weather Authority: Warm and breezy Saturday

The Philadelphia area is slated for a mix of clouds and sun Saturday with temperatures in the low 80s.

Mostly cloudy skies are expected Sunday with comparable temperatures.

Rain is expected to return to the forecast for the start of next week. Thunderstorms are currently expected Monday through Wednesday.

SATURDAY: Partly cloudy. High: 83 Low: 67

SUNDAY: Mostly cloudy. High: 84 Low: 69

MONDAY: PM thunderstorms. High: 87 Low: 70

TUESDAY: Scattered thunderstorms. High: 85 Low: 69

WEDNESDAY: Scattered thunderstorms. High: 80 Low: 68