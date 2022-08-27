Weather Authority: Warm, cloudy Sunday night gives way to cloudy Monday morning

Sunday was mainly dry with a lot of clouds and not everyone got some of the rain that rolled through the region.

Overnight into Monday morning will temperatures drop to the lower 70s, under mainly cloudy skies.

Kids heading off to school may see a little fog, but that fog will quickly burn off, when we will see sunny skies and highs in the lower 90s.

The next best chance of rain is Tuesday evening when storms may develop after a hot and humid day. But, not everyone will see those storms.

SUNDAY NIGHT: Mostly cloudy. Low: 72

MONDAY: Morning fog. High: 92, Low: 74

TUESDAY: Evening storms. High: 94, Low: 74

WEDNESDAY: Less humid. High: 90, Low: 68

THURSDAY: September 1st. High: 86, Low: 64

FRIDAY: A perfect day. High: 86; Low: 68

SATURDAY: Sunny all weekend. High: 88, Low: 70