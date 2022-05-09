Weather Authority: Weekend washout brings sun, gusty winds

The weekend washout brought out the sun, gusty winds, and temperatures in the 70s in Philadelphia.

Overnight temperatures will be in the 40s across the Delaware Valley.

Winds will return on Tuesday with gusts up to 35 mph with mild temperatures in the high 60s and low 70s.

Rain chances are low for the week until Friday when showers are expected with rising temperatures pushing towards the 80s over the weekend.

TUESDAY: Sun, pleasant. High: 70, Low: 48

WEDNESDAY: Sunny, nice. High: 72, Low: 50

THURSDAY: Sun and clouds. High: 76, Low: 53

FRIDAY: Chance of showers: 74, Low: 58

SATURDAY: Early showers. High: 77, Low: 62

SUNDAY: Isolated storms. High: 79, Low: 64

