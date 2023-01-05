Weather Authority: Weekend to see dry conditions, seasonable temps

Friday was a quiet day and a day to dry out, with temps closer to normal.

Most of the weekend will be dry, as well, with seasonable temperatures.

Overnight into Saturday morning, temperatures will drop to low to mid 30s, under partly cloudy skies. The wind will pick up by Saturday afternoon.

Sunday will dawn bright and sunny and temperatures in the 20s.

Clouds increase throughout the day and temperatures in the lower 40s.

It will be chilly at the Linc. While the wind will be low, temps will hover in the 40-degree range.

Snow flurries or rain is possible Sunday night. Any snow that may fall will be light.

SEVEN-DAY FORECAST

FRIDAY NIGHT: Partly cloudy. Low: 34

SATURDAY: A little windy. High: 46, Low: 30

SUNDAY: Clouds increase. High: 44, Low: 34

MONDAY: Showers, mix ends. High: 46, Low: 30

TUESDAY: Sunny. High: 48, Low: 36

WEDNESDAY: More clouds. High: 50, Low: 30

THURSDAY: Sunnier skies. High: 48, Low: 36