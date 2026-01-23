Winter storm warning issued for entire Philadelphia area: National Weather Service

The Brief A winter storm warning has been issued for the entire Philadelphia area from Saturday night to Monday afternoon. Forecasters believe as much as a foot of snow could fall in Philadelphia and the suburbs with freezing cold temps. Philadelphia has declared a snow emergency and preemptively canceled school on Monday.



The National Weather Service (NWS) has issued a winter storm warning for the entire Philadelphia area that will go into effect at 7 p.m. Saturday.

The warning, which calls for heavy snow and ice, will remain in effect all day Sunday and won't expire until 1 p.m. Monday.

What is a winter storm warning?

On a basic level, a winter storm warning means that hazardous weather is either imminent or occurring. Winter watches encourage preparation, while warnings mean "put that preparation to use."

According to the National Weather Service, as hazardous weather approaches an area, watches will be upgraded to warnings if necessary, per the NWS. Warnings also indicate that the weather conditions pose a threat to life or property, and that travel will either be difficult or impossible.

