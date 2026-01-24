LIVE | Winter storm live updates: How much is it going to snow and when?

The Brief Winter storm warnings have been issued for eastern Pennsylvania, New Jersey and Delaware ahead of a major storm. Snow, sleet and freezing rain are expected to begin later Saturday, with dangerous travel conditions likely. Cold temperatures will allow snow and ice to linger, extending impacts into early next week.



Winter storm warnings have been issued and are set to take effect at midnight across eastern Pennsylvania, New Jersey and Delaware as a significant winter storm approaches.

According to the National Weather Service, snow and mixed precipitation are expected to develop later Saturday, with conditions expected to worsen overnight and into Sunday. The storm could lead to major travel disruptions and other impacts as snowfall intensifies.

This live blog will be updated throughout the storm with the latest information on timing, snowfall forecasts, travel impacts and alerts as conditions change across the region.

LIVE STORM UPDATES

5:15 p.m. — NWS update: 7–10 inches of snow likely along I-95, higher totals north

The National Weather Service says widespread snow is expected to begin late tonight into early Sunday morning, spreading from south to north across the Philadelphia region. Along the I-95 corridor, including Philadelphia, forecasters now expect 7 to 10 inches of snow, with higher totals of 12 to 15 inches possible farther north where less mixing is expected.

Snowfall rates could reach 1 to 2 inches per hour on Sunday, especially during the late morning and early afternoon. The NWS says snow will mix with sleet and freezing rain Sunday afternoon into Sunday evening, particularly closer to I-95 and points south, which may limit snow totals there but worsen travel conditions.

The latest winter storm briefing from NWS:

5 p.m. – New Jersey under State of Emergency

All 21 counties in New Jersey are under a State of Emergency, and a vehicle restriction limiting travel for tractor trailers, recreational vehicles, and motorcycles beginning at midnight.

"I urge all New Jerseyans to stay home, avoid travel, and follow all safety protocols during the storm," Gov. Mikie Sherrill said.

3:15 p.m. — New Jersey governor's press conference update

New Jersey Gov. Mikie Sherrill announced commercial vehicle travel restrictions at a press conference at 3 p.m. on Saturday. The travel restrictions go into effect at midnight Sunday.

"It is going to cause dangerous conditions for travel," Gov. Sherrill said.

She added NJ Transit light rail and buses will be suspended at 4 a.m. Sunday. Starting at 2 p.m. Sunday, NJ Transit rail services will be suspended due to the impending weather.

Travel restrictions affect NJ Turnpike, Garden State Parkway, Atlantic City Expressway and all major highways. Speed restrictions of 35 miles per hour will be in effect at midnight.

3 p.m. — Winter storm warning set to begin at midnight

The National Weather Service says winter storm warnings for eastern Pennsylvania, New Jersey and Delaware are scheduled to go into effect at 12 a.m. Sunday and remain in place through 1 p.m. Monday. Snow and mixed precipitation are expected to develop later Saturday, with hazardous travel conditions likely overnight and into Sunday.

Snow falling in Center City, Philadelphia on Dec. 23, 2025. (Tyler Thrasher/FOX)

