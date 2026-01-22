Expand / Collapse search
Winter Storm Watch
from SAT 10:00 PM EST until MON 1:00 PM EST, Lancaster County, Lebanon County, Schuylkill County
6
Winter Storm Watch
from SUN 1:00 AM EST until MON 1:00 PM EST, Carbon County, Upper Bucks County, Western Montgomery County, Lower Bucks County, Berks County, Monroe County, Lehigh County, Northampton County, Ocean County, Mercer County, Hunterdon County, Warren County, Somerset County, Coastal Ocean County
Winter Storm Watch
from SAT 7:00 PM EST until MON 1:00 PM EST, Western Chester County, Eastern Chester County, Philadelphia County, Delaware County, Eastern Montgomery County, Northwestern Burlington County, Gloucester County, Coastal Atlantic County, Atlantic Coastal Cape May County, Atlantic County, Camden County, Salem County, Cape May County, Cumberland County, Southeastern Burlington County, New Castle County, Delaware Beaches County, Inland Sussex County, Kent County
Cold Weather Advisory
from FRI 7:00 PM EST until SAT 10:00 AM EST, Carbon County, Monroe County
Cold Weather Advisory
from SAT 12:00 AM EST until SAT 10:00 AM EST, Philadelphia County, Delaware County, Southeastern Burlington County, Northwestern Burlington County, Camden County, Coastal Ocean County, Cape May County, Coastal Atlantic County, Cumberland County, Salem County, Gloucester County, Ocean County, Atlantic County, Atlantic Coastal Cape May County, Kent County, New Castle County, Delaware Beaches County, Inland Sussex County
Cold Weather Advisory
from FRI 10:00 PM EST until SAT 10:00 AM EST, Northampton County, Western Montgomery County, Lower Bucks County, Eastern Chester County, Upper Bucks County, Berks County, Eastern Montgomery County, Lehigh County, Western Chester County, Lebanon County, Schuylkill County, Lancaster County, Hunterdon County, Warren County, Mercer County, Somerset County

Winter storm watch vs. warning: What's the difference?

By Isabel Soisson
Updated  January 22, 2026 5:19pm EST
Severe Weather
FOX 5 NY
Philly snow forecast: how the storm will develop

Philly snow forecast: how the storm will develop

FOX 29's Jenn Frederick speaks with meteorologist Drew Anderson about how much snow to expect this weekend.

The Brief

    • Philadelphia is bracing for a significant snowstorm this weekend that forecasters say could bring a foot of snow to the city and parts of the suburbs. 
    • Forecasters say there is high confidence most of the area will see major impacts from the weekend storm.
    • But what's the difference between a winter storm watch and a warning? Let's delve in. 

PHILADELPHIA - Philadelphia is bracing for a significant snowstorm this weekend that forecasters say could bring a foot of snow to the city and parts of the suburbs. 

As of Thursday, forecasters say there is high confidence most of the area will see major impacts from the weekend storm that is expected to impact the area Saturday night through Monday afternoon. 

But what's the difference between a winter storm watch and a warning? Let's delve in. 

Watch vs. warning

On a basic level, winter storm watches mean that hazardous weather is possible, while a winter storm warning means that hazardous weather is either imminent or occurring. Watches encourage preparation, while warnings mean "put that preparation to use." 

READ MORE: Philadelphia, New Jersey winter weather checklist: How to prepare for snow and ice this weekend

According to the National Weather Service, because watches have to do with action before the storm, they'll typically be issued at least 24 hours in advance of the storm beginning. A winter storm watch also means that the risk of hazardous weather has increased to at least a 50% chance of it occurring. 

As the hazardous weather approaches an area, the watch will be upgraded to a warning if necessary, per the NWS. Warnings also indicate that the weather conditions pose a threat to life or property, and that travel will either be difficult or impossible. 

What's next:

On Thursday afternoon, the National Weather Service issued a winter storm watch for the entire Philadelphia area from late Saturday through early Monday morning. Due to the amount of snow that's expected, however, it's important to keep track of whether this watch gets upgraded to a warning. 

How you can stay up to date about the weekend weather

The Source: Information above was sourced from the National Weather Service and previous FOX 29 reporting. 

Severe WeatherPhiladelphiaNew JerseyWeatherNews