Winter storm watch vs. warning: What's the difference?

The Brief Philadelphia is bracing for a significant snowstorm this weekend that forecasters say could bring a foot of snow to the city and parts of the suburbs. Forecasters say there is high confidence most of the area will see major impacts from the weekend storm. But what's the difference between a winter storm watch and a warning? Let's delve in.



Philadelphia is bracing for a significant snowstorm this weekend that forecasters say could bring a foot of snow to the city and parts of the suburbs.

As of Thursday, forecasters say there is high confidence most of the area will see major impacts from the weekend storm that is expected to impact the area Saturday night through Monday afternoon.

But what's the difference between a winter storm watch and a warning? Let's delve in.

Watch vs. warning

On a basic level, winter storm watches mean that hazardous weather is possible, while a winter storm warning means that hazardous weather is either imminent or occurring. Watches encourage preparation, while warnings mean "put that preparation to use."

READ MORE: Philadelphia, New Jersey winter weather checklist: How to prepare for snow and ice this weekend

According to the National Weather Service, because watches have to do with action before the storm, they'll typically be issued at least 24 hours in advance of the storm beginning. A winter storm watch also means that the risk of hazardous weather has increased to at least a 50% chance of it occurring.

As the hazardous weather approaches an area, the watch will be upgraded to a warning if necessary, per the NWS. Warnings also indicate that the weather conditions pose a threat to life or property, and that travel will either be difficult or impossible.

What's next:

On Thursday afternoon, the National Weather Service issued a winter storm watch for the entire Philadelphia area from late Saturday through early Monday morning. Due to the amount of snow that's expected, however, it's important to keep track of whether this watch gets upgraded to a warning.

How you can stay up to date about the weekend weather

FOX LOCAL is now available for iPhone and Android users. Click here to download