Cinnaminson votes on $76M school bond for upgrades, new classrooms and stadium

The Brief Cinnaminson voters are deciding on a $76 million bond referendum for major upgrades and expansion across all township schools on Tuesday night. The referendum has two questions, with state debt service aid covering up to 40% of approved project costs, and potential tax impact for the average homeowner estimated at more than $500 annually if both pass. Polls are open from 2:00 p.m. to 8:00 p.m., and both in-person and online vote-by-mail applications are available.



Residents of Cinnaminson are casting votes Tuesday, September 15, on a two-question bond referendum proposing $76 million in upgrades and new classrooms for the township's five public schools, according to the Cinnaminson School District.

Polls are open from 2:00 p.m. to 8:00 p.m. at all regular locations, with both traditional and online mail-in ballot options available.

Major upgrades and additions planned for every school

What we know:

The referendum is split into two questions.

Question 1 seeks approval to raise $57.7 million for improvements at all five schools, including roof upgrades, new HVAC systems, added classroom space at Eleanor Rush and New Albany, security camera expansion, and the creation of esports and robotics labs.

Question 2 proposes $18.3 million for additional projects, such as new classrooms at Memorial School, a new gym at Eleanor Rush, and high school stadium complex upgrades including a new turf field and concession building.

"We’re looking to bring 20 new classrooms to the district, 8 at our K-2 School, 8 at our 3-5 School and 6 new classrooms here at Memorial School," said Steven Cappello, superintendent of Cinnaminson Public Schools.

Both questions appear on the ballot, but Question 2 can only move forward if Question 1 is approved.

By the numbers:

If both questions pass, the average Cinnaminson homeowner (assessed at $236,538) will see a school tax increase of approximately $47 per month, or $560 annually, according to district financial advisors.

Specifically, annual tax impacts are estimated at $399.68 for Question 1 and $160.66 for Question 2. A tax calculator is available for residents to determine individual impact based on property value.

State debt service aid could cover up to 40% of approved costs, with the district estimated to receive $16.8 million for Question 1 and $1.1 million for Question 2, reducing the local share and taking advantage of funds Cinnaminson residents have already contributed at the state level.

Addressing urgent facility and classroom needs

Many school facilities face urgent needs after years of patchwork fixes.

"We’ve done sort of the small things to try to put band-aids on larger problems, some outdoor classrooms and temporary learning cottage units, and now we’re looking at brick and mortar solution to address our size issues, and we’re also looking to address some infrastructure issues, HVAC systems roofs," said Superintendent Cappello.

District information outlines that roofing and HVAC systems at several schools have reached the end of their useful lifespan, with leaking roofs and outdated heating and cooling leading to higher costs and less reliable service.

More classroom space is also needed to support pre-kindergarten and address a growing student population after a 24 percent district population increase.

Timeline:

If approved, the first rounds of construction are projected to begin in spring and summer of 2027.

Critical infrastructure projects are targeted for completion by the start of the 2028-29 school year, while new classroom additions could be completed by the 2029-30 school year.

Local perspective:

Some Cinnaminson residents say the tax increase is a necessary investment in the community.

"To tell you the truth my and my wife never took advantage of the school system but it one of these things that it has a well respected school system so keep it going can’t hurt the area," said Brian Alwinger of Cinnaminson.

What's next:

Voters will decide whether the largest school bond referendum in Cinnaminson history moves forward. No state aid will be available unless voters approve the referendum, and the only item on the ballot is the bond proposal.

Vote-by-mail ballots are available online and in paper form, with applications due by Tuesday, September 8, for this special election. Voters must be registered to apply, and identification such as a valid driver’s license or MVC non-driver ID is required.

What we don't know:

It is not yet confirmed how all voters will choose on the two referendum questions or if both will pass, as voting remains in progress until 8:00 p.m.