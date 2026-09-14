Teen girl run over, dragged by dump truck in Northeast Philly; police investigating

The Brief A teenage girl using her phone was run over and dragged by a dump truck Friday, but bystanders say she walked away uninjured. The incident occurred at Summerdale Avenue and Marcella Street in Northeast Philadelphia. Police say they are investigating and do not have information the trucking company has come forward.



A girl in her teens was crossing the intersection at Summerdale Avenue and Marcella Street in Northeast Philadelphia just before 3:00 p.m. Friday when she was run over and briefly dragged by what appears to be a dump truck, according to surveillance footage and bystander accounts. Philadelphia Police say they responded to the block, but no one was present when they arrived and are currently investigating.

What we know:

Surveillance video from a nearby jewelry business shows the girl walking across the intersection on her phone as a truck comes toward her and runs her over. Witnesses at the scene, including employees of a nearby jewelry store, said the girl appeared to be between 14 and 16 years old.

"There’s a school around here, so there’s a lot of teenagers crossing the street," said Ivonne Roson, jewelry store owner.

Bystanders say the girl walked away from the incident with no reported injuries.

"The face is in the street and the hair is behind the wheels. Only red in the face," said Roson.

Dig deeper:

Employee Blatimir Gomera said he and his coworkers were outside filming content when the incident happened and immediately rushed to help.

Surveillance video shows Gomera waving down the truck's driver and then going to the front of the truck to help.

"I started to talk to the driver, trying to guide him to be able to move a little forward so we can pull it out, her hair from the truck," said Gomera.

The driver remained at the scene for some time, according to Gomera, and said the driver also returned Saturday and provided his contact information.

Ivonne Roson said her team called police, but they never arrived at the scene.

"You said police never came though you guys called?" "Nobody came," said Roson.

Philadelphia police said, "Police were dispatched to the 800 block of Marcella Street. However, when officers arrived, no one was on location. Police are investigating the incident at this time."

The other side:

Police also say a police report has not been filed, and they don't have information that the trucking company has come forward.

What we don't know:

It is unclear why no report has been filed and whether police have made contact with the girl or the trucking company, as police say the investigation is ongoing.