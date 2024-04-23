Pennsylvania Primary 2024: Key races for Election Day

article

Voters are headed to the polls across the state on Tuesday, April 23, to cast their ballots for Pennsylvania’s closed 2024 primary election.

If you didn’t send in a mail-in or absentee ballot, polls are open on Election Day from 7 a.m. to 8 p.m. at these polling locations.

Here are the major races voters will see on their ballots, and who’s running for each party:

President

Republican Party: Donald Trump, Nikki Haley

Democratic Party: Joe Biden, U.S. Rep. Dean Phillips of Minnesota

Haley and Phillips have both dropped out of the race , but will still appear on the ballot.



Biden clinched the Democratic nomination and Trump clinched the Republican nomination on March 12. Nonetheless, both presumptive nominees have campaigned in Pennsylvania in recent days with their focus more on the November election and each other than on Tuesday’s vote.

Biden just completed a three-day campaign swing that began Tuesday in his hometown of Scranton and concluded Thursday in Philadelphia in an event with members of the Kennedy family. Days earlier, Trump held a rally in Lehigh County, his third visit to the state this year.

Pennsylvania, with its 19 electoral votes, was one of three critical swing states along with Michigan and Wisconsin that went narrowly for Trump in 2016 after almost 30 years of voting for Democratic presidential candidates. Biden won back all three states four years later with a margin in Pennsylvania of about 80,000 votes out of more than 6.9 million votes cast, and the states remain key electoral prizes this November.

U.S. Senate

Republican Party: David McCormick

Democratic Party: Bob Casey

Pennsylvania is also home to a competitive U.S. Senate contest, but both running unopposed in Tuesday's primary.

Former President Donald Trump endorsed U.S. Senate candidate David McCormick , of Pennsylvania, during a rally in the state earlier this month.

Democratic Sen. Bob Casey, the longest-serving Democratic U.S. senator in Pennsylvania history, is seeking a fourth term in office.

Attorney General

Voters in the Keystone State also will decide competitive contests for state attorney general, treasurer and auditor general. For attorney general, five candidates are running for the Democratic nomination for the position once held by Democratic Gov. Josh Shapiro, with two candidates facing off in the Republican primary.

Republican Party:

Dave Sunday: York County district attorney

Craig Williams: Pennsylvania representative for Chester and Delaware counties

Democratic Party:

Keir Bradford-Grey: Former Philadelphia Chief Public Defender

Eugene DePasquale: Former Pennsylvania Auditor General and U.S. House candidate

Joe Khan: Former Bucks County Solicitor and Philadelphia DA candidate

Jared Solomon: Northeast Philadelphia State Representative

Jack Stollsteimer: Delaware County District Attorney

Forward Party:

Eric Settle: Former Montgomery County Republican, Deputy General Counsel to Pennsylvania Gov. Tom Ridge

The Forward Party was formed about a year ago by former New Jersey Republican Gov. Christie Whitman and former Democratic presidential candidate Andrew Yang.

Treasurer

Republican Party:

Incumbent Stacy Garrity

Democratic Party:

Ryan Bizzarro: Pennsylvania Representative for Erie County

Erin McClelland: Democratic nominee for U.S. Congress in Pennsylvania’s 12th Congressional District in 2014 and 2016

Forward Party:

Chris Foster: Former Allegheny County democrat

Auditor General

Republican Party:

Incumbent Timothy DeFoor

Democratic Party:

Malcolm Kenyatta: Pennsylvania Representative for Philadelphia

Mark Pinsley:Lehigh County Controller

U.S. House

17 candidates from Pennsylvania’s 17 U.S. House districts will be elected to serve as representatives of Congress.

Candidates on your ballot will be dictated by the congressional district you live in.

These races are taking place in the Philadelphia area:

District 1: Bucks County and part of Montgomery County

Republican Party: incumbent Brian Fitzpatrick, Mark Houck

Democratic Party: Ashley Ehasz

District 2: Northeast Philadelphia

Republican Party: Aaron Bashir

Democratic Party: Incumbent Brendan Boyle

District 3: West Philadelphia, parts of Center City and North Philadelphia

Democratic Party: Dwight Evans, Tracey Gordon

District 4: Montgomery and Berks counties

Republican Party: David Winkler

Democratic Party: Incumbent Madeleine Dean

District 5: Chester, Delaware and Philadelphia counties

Republican Party: Alfeia Goodwin

Democratic Party: Incumbent Mary Gay Scanlon

District 6: Chester County and part of Berks County

Republican Party: Neil Young

Democratic Party: Incumbent Chrissy Houlahan

Ballot Question

Should the Philadelphia Home Rule Charter be amended to require the City to provide for the indemnification and defense of registered community organizations in connection with claims made against them arising directly out of their lawful participation in the City’s zoning variance process?

The Philadelphia District Attorney’s Office has activated its Election Task Force to investigate any polling location complaints and reported infractions on Election Day. Voters who encounter any irregularities can call the DAO Election Task Force hotline at 215–686–9641.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.