Pa. primary election: Live results for attorney general, key races

President Joe Biden and former President Donald Trump went before voters Tuesday in Pennsylvania’s presidential primaries and each secured victories. Tuesday's vote served as a prelude to the November general election, when the commonwealth is expected to once again play a critical role in the race for the White House.

Biden clinched the Democratic nomination and Trump clinched the Republican nomination on March 12, and neither faced serious opposition on the primary ballot. Nonetheless, both presumptive nominees have campaigned in Pennsylvania in recent days with their focus more on the November election and each other than on Tuesday’s vote.

Pennsylvania, with its 19 electoral votes, was one of three critical swing states along with Michigan and Wisconsin that went narrowly for Trump in 2016 after almost 30 years of voting for Democratic presidential candidates. Biden won back all three states four years later with a margin in Pennsylvania of about 80,000 votes out of more than 6.9 million votes cast, and the states remain key electoral prizes this November.

Further down the ballot, voters also selected nominees in competitive primaries for Congress, the state legislature and three statewide offices.

Democrats in the Keystone State also voted in competitive contests for state attorney general, treasurer and auditor general. For attorney general, five candidates ran for the nomination for the position once held by Democratic Gov. Josh Shapiro. Former auditor general and state Rep. Eugene DePasquale is projected to win over Philadelphia attorney Keir Bradford-Grey, former prosecutor and Bucks County solicitor Joe Khan, Philadelphia state Rep. Jared Solomon and Delaware County District Attorney Jack Stollsteimer.

York County District Attorney Dave Sunday is projected to win the Republican Attorney General primary against state Rep. Craig Williams.

In the 1st Congressional District, Republican U.S. Rep. Brian Fitzpatrick staved off a primary challenge from Mark Houck, an anti-abortion activist, the AP projects.

Pennsylvania is also home to a competitive U.S. Senate contest, but Democratic U.S. Sen. Bob Casey and Republican David McCormick are both ran unopposed in Tuesday's primary.

Incumbent State Rep. Malcolm Kenyatta is the projected winner of the Democratic nomination in the state's 181 District, as well as the Democratic contest for Auditor General. He'll face uncontested Republican nominee Timothy DeFoor this fall.

Pennsylvania Presidential Primary Results

Pennsylvania Attorney General Primary Results

Pennsylvania Auditor General Democratic Primary Results

Pennsylvania Treasurer Democratic Primary Results

U.S. House Primary Election Results - Pennsylvania

Pennsylvania House Primary Results

