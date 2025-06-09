Who is ahead in the NJ governor race? Polls, candidates, updates
New Jersey voters will have the chance to choose the Democrat and Republican candidates who will fight to succeed Phil Murphy as governor, a race that will be closely watched for signs of how voters respond to President Donald Trump’s second term.
With the New Jersey primary election on the horizon, here's a look at who's ahead for each party, who the candidates are and when we can expect results.
When is primary election day in New Jersey?
Primary election day is June 10, one day away.
Polls close at 8 p.m.
When can we expect election results?
What we know:
In the 2024 presidential election in New Jersey, the first results the AP reported came from Hudson County at 8:01 p.m. ET, one minute after polls closed. Vote tabulation ended for the night at 4:21 a.m. ET in Burlington County with about 95% of votes counted.
Who's winning in the NJ primary race? What polls say
Democratic primary
- Emerson College Polling/PIX11/The Hill survey: According to a May survey, 28% of registered New Jersey Democratic voters said they would vote for U.S. Rep, Mikie Sherrill, as Jersey City Mayor Steven Fulop, Newark Mayor Ras Baraka, and U.S. Rep. Josh Gottheimer each had 11% of Democratic responders' support. A month ahead of the primary, 24% of Dem voters said they were undecided.
- SurveyUSA: According to a poll conducted in May, voters showed slightly more favorable options for Sherrill compared to the rest of the field. Gottheimer was a close second.
- Fundraising numbers: Gottheimer has had a slight edge in fundraising, with about $9.1 million in contributions, followed by Sherrill and Fulop, each with about $8.9 million raised for their campaigns, according to the Associated Press.
Republican primary
- Emerson College Polling/PIX11/The Hill survey: According to a May survey, 44% of registered New Jersey Republican voters said they would vote for former state Assemblyman Jack Ciattarelli, while 18% support talk radio host Bill Spadea. A month ahead of the primary, 23% of GOP voters said they were undecided.
- SurveyUSA: The poll conducted in May only asked voters about Ciattarelli, who "has favorability ratings of 40%-36% among the broader electorate and 63%-19% among Trump voters," accordin gto the New Jersey Globe.
- Trump endorsement: President Trump has endorsed Ciattarelli in May and campaigned for him in a virtual rally
Who's running for governor of New Jersey?
Dig deeper:
The race for governor features a crowded field of prominent current and former officeholders.
Democratic candidates
U.S. Rep. Mikie Sherrill
Rep. Mikie Sherrill, D-N.J., participates in the House Democrats' news conference following their caucus meeting in the Capitol on Tuesday, November 7, 2023. (Bill Clark/CQ-Roll Call, Inc via Getty Images)
U.S. Rep. Josh Gottheimer
Rep. Josh Gottheimer, D-N.J., leaves a meeting of the House Democratic Caucus about the candidacy of President Joe Biden at the Democratic National Committee on Tuesday, July 9, 2024. (Tom Williams/CQ-Roll Call, Inc via Getty Images)
Newark Mayor Ras Baraka
Newark Mayor Ras Baraka makes a speech to press members after appearing in federal court for a status conference after his arrest outside an Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) facility last week in front of the Federal Court in New Jersey, Uni
Jersey City Mayor Steve Fulop
Jersey City Mayor Steven Fulop speaks during a press conference on April 11, 2025 in Jersey City, New Jersey. Six people are dead after the sightseeing helicopter carrying a family of tourists from Spain crashed into the Hudson River off Lower Manhat
Teachers' union president Sean Spiller
Sean Spiller speaks onstage at the 15th Annual Induction Ceremony for the New Jersey Hall of Fame at NJPAC October 29, 2023 in Newark, New Jersey. (Photo by Bryan Bedder/Variety via Getty Images)
Former state Senate president Steve Sweeney
Steve Sweeney is running for NJ Governor
Republican candidates
Former state assemblyman Jack Ciattarelli
Conservative talk radio host Bill Spadea
ATLANTIC CITY, NEW JERSEY - AUGUST 17: Bill Spadea performs onstage during "An Evening of Comedy Starring Joe Gorga" at Harrah's Resort on August 17, 2024 in Atlantic City, New Jersey. (Photo by Manny Carabel/Getty Images)
State Senator Jon Bramnick
Former Englewood Cliffs mayor Mario Kranjac
Real estate developer Justin Barbera
What else is on the ballot?
Tuesday is the primaries for governor, state General Assembly and the uncontested special primaries in state Senate District 35.