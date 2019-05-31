Artist with autism uses cardboard to create masterpieces

This young man definitely has a gift! Kambel Smith creates big, beautiful sculptures that absolutely take your breath away.

And this extraordinary artist is not letting an Autism diagnosis stop him from achieving his dreams. He joined "Good Day Philadelphia" Friday morning along with his father, Lonnie Smith.

Kambel was diagnosed with Autism at age 9. He was given pencils and an easel at age 15 and started painting a short time later.

Today, he uses cardboard to create masterpieces. He also uses foamcore and paint to make sculptures of landmark buildings.

Some of the local landmarks he has recreated include Lincoln Financial Field, the Divine Lorraine, the Betsy Ross House, Philadelphia City Hall, the PSFS building, and the Merchant Exchange Building.

He's also done the White House and U.S. Capitol Building.

The Philadelphia Eagles tweeted about his work on their stadium, saying " Kambel Smith, a local artist with autism, spent two months making this incredible sculpture of @LFFStadium in support of the #EaglesAutismChallenge."

Kambel's father has launched a GoFundMe fundraiser in hopes of opening a studio for his son, which he plans to call the "Autisarian Art Studio."

Watch the video above to see more of kambel's work and hear more from the family on how his artwork comes together!