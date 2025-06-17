Balloon release held day after 12-year-old girl dies after electric scooter accident

The Brief Two young best friends were struck by a vehicle while they were riding an electric scooter in Delaware County Saturday. Unfortunately, 12-year-old Abigail Gillon passed away Monday afternoon. The community gathered to remember Abigail Gillon with a balloon release Tuesday.



A Delaware County community came together Tuesday to honor the life of 12-year-old Abigail Gillon, who died after a tragic scooter accident in Aston.

What we know:

The balloon release was held Tuesday evening in the field at Ridley Middle School.

People wrote personalized messages on the balloons before letting them go in memory of Abigail Gillon.

Related article

Her mother wore a tee-shirt that said ‘mommy’s angel’ and she wrote on her balloon, "Mommy loves you forever. You will be my guardian angel for life."

What they're saying:

"Today as we release these balloons, we do so with heavy hearts but also full hearts. Full of the love she gave us, the memories we hold close and the bond we all share from knowing her," Brianna Newmiller read from her phone about her neighbor Abigail Gillon.

"She loved cheerleading and swimming. Whether she was cheering or gliding through the water she did it with all her heart," said Newmiller.

She described Abigail as being a bright light, with a smile that lifted spirits and a heart filled with love.

"She was the kind of person who showed up for others and made you feel seen and brought joy just by being herself," said Newmiller.

Abigail was in an accident on Saturday in Aston while on an electric scooter with her 11-year-old friend Isabella Jones.

In a GoFundMe post, a family spokesperson said she died yesterday.

Police say the scooter hit a curb, the girls fell and a car hit them. The driver remained on scene.

It was said during the balloon release that after her death, Abigail gave life to another child.

"Through the gift of life she was able to save another 12-year-old girl’s life by donating her liver, pancreas, and both kidneys," said Newmiller.

"Abigail, we miss you; we love you and we'll never forget you," she said.

Isabella Jones remains in the hospital in critical condition.

What you can do:

This GoFundMe page was created for Bella and her family, and a family friend set up this GoFundMe page for Abigail and her family, to help them navigate medical expenses.

A coach within the Delaware County swimming community tells FOX 29 he started this fundraiser to be split evenly among both families.