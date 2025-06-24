Philadelphia weather: Dangerous heat continues Tuesday with triple digits slated for Philly

The Brief Temperatures in Philadelphia will reach the triple digits on Tuesday with added humidity to make it feel even hotter. The National Weather Service has issued an Extreme Heat Warning for the entire region. We'll reach an official heat wave on Wednesday before temperatures slide back to the 80s on Thursday with late-day rain.



Intense heat will continue to grip the Philadelphia area on Tuesday with temperatures expected to exceed triple digits.

The National Weather Service has widened its Extreme Heat Warning to include the entire Delaware Valley, including areas along the shore and the Poconos.

We'll reach an official heat wave on Wednesday with temperatures expected to flirt with 100 degrees for a second straight day.

What we know:

Oppressive summer heat will continue to bake the Philadelphia area on Tuesday with temperatures expected to surpass 100 degrees.

FOX 29's Sue Serio says Tuesday is expected to be the first 100+ degree day in Philadelphia since 2012.

Intense heat will pair with added humidity to make it feel over 100 degrees by 11 a.m. and get as hot as 105 degrees by the mid-afternoon.

Tuesday is expected to be the worst day of the early summer heat wave, with still-muggy temps in the 90s on Wednesday and highs in the 80s by Thursday.

When will the heat wave end?

Forecasters expect the heat wave to wrap up on Thursday, with highs in the 80s and a round of late-day storms that will help cool things off.

Showers that could be heavy at times are expected in Philadelphia and areas along the I-95 corridor around 1 p.m.

The cool-off will continue on Friday when forecasters expect temperatures to only reach a high of 75 degrees with some sun and a chance of rain.

What you can do:

Take steps to protect yourself and your loved ones as the oppressive heat sets up. The heat can really take a toll on your body and know that if it is too hot for you, it is too hot for your children and your pets.

Check on the elderly and check on your neighbors.

Make sure your car, your air conditioning and your home are all prepped and in good order.

Take breaks from the sun if you are going to be outdoors for any length of time.

Wear sunscreen.

Drink water – stay hydrated. Drink more water than you normally would.

Slow down.

Stay in air conditioning.

Wear lightweight clothing.

Close your blinds and curtains.

Never leave your children, pets or anyone in a parked car for any length of time.

If you must walk your dog, do it very early. Check the pavement with your hand – if it’s too hot for your hand, it’s too hot for your dog’s paws.

Where to find a cooling center near you

If you or someone you know or a neighbor is in danger or needs help in this extreme heat, the region provides cooling centers for those needing a cool place to be.