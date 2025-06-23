Prosecutors to comment on allegedly armed man arrested near West Chester 'No Kings' protest

The Brief Kevin Krebs, 31, was allegedly stopped near a West Chester ‘No Kings’ protest with a loaded gun, ammo, and more. A search of his home uncovered seven pipe bombs, according to investigators. District Attorney Christopher De Barrena-Sarobe will comment on the investigation on Monday afternoon.



Prosecutors in Chester County on Monday will comment on the ongoing investigation into an armed man who was stopped near a West Chester ‘No Kings’ protest.

District Attorney Christopher De Barrena-Sarobe will lead the 1 p.m. press conference in West Chester. You can watch it live in the player above.

The backstory:

Officers from the West Chester Police Department on June 14 were alerted to an armed man walking towards an ongoing ‘No Kings’ protest.

The man, later identified as 31-year-old Kevin Krebs, was stopped and questioned by officers near the intersection of High and Gay streets.

An affidavit revealed that officers asked Krebs if he had any weapons on him and questioned him about the empty holster on his left hip.

Court records say Krebs was found in possession of a loaded Sig Sauer handgun and three additional magazines.

Police also found six loaded assault rifle magazines, an M9 bayonet knife, pepper spray, a pocket knife, a ski mask, and gloves.

Investigators soon discovered that Krebs did not have a concealed carry permit.

They also found an AR-15, long gun, ski mask, military gloves and military helmet in Kreb’s car, which was parked a few blocks away the day of the protest.

A search of Krebs' Malvern home where he lives with his brother uncovered seven pipe bombs.

Dig deeper:

The Chester County District Attorney’s Office says 13 improvised explosive devices were found during the Monday night search at the Malvern home where Krebs lived with his brother.

Documents say that included the seven pipe bombs, and devices in an energy drink can and Coca-Cola bottle.

Featured article

Investigators also found detailed drawings of grenades and two military-style body armor vests, according to documents.

Documents say investigators also searched Krebs’ parents’ home, inside a gated community in West Chester, where he was ordered to stay after he was released on bond following his initial arrest. There, documents say, investigators found a police radio in the basement that allegedly belonged to Krebs, and inside his vehicle, an LED strobe light attached to the roof, night vision goggles, and a gas mask.

What we don't know:

It's still unclear what Krebs' intentions were with the arsenal he's accused of having stockpiled.

He originally told investigators that "he wanted to go protest peacefully, but also wanted to be safe because of what he saw on TV and other places."