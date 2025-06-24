Expand / Collapse search

Driver picks the wrong tree to park underneath in North Wildwood

Updated  June 24, 2025 9:00am EDT
Car covered in bird poop after disregarding warning sign

A driver in Cape May County, New Jersey found out the hard way why they shouldn't have parked under a certain tree.

PHILADELPHIA - You can't say they didn't warn ya!

A driver in Cape May County found out the hard way why they shouldn't have parked their car under a certain tree. 

A clearly posted "Warning: Poop Zone" sign nailed to a tree wasn't a clever way to save a spot, it was a heads-up to others.

What we know:

A driver's car is seen covered with bird poop after they disregarded the "Warning: Poop Zone" sign in a viral video posted to social media.

TikTok user @Jotosa said the parking ‘splat’ is located at 19th Street and Atlantic Avenue in North Wildwood. 

The video shows a large bird's nest nestled securely in the tree limbs above the space. 

