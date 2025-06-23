Expand / Collapse search
Surveillance video released in Oxford Valley Mall shooting: police

By
Published  June 23, 2025 8:37pm EDT
Crime & Public Safety
FOX 29 Philadelphia
Surveillance captures suspect wanted in Oxford Valley Mall shooting

New surveillance footage shows the suspect wanted for a shooting that occurred at the Oxford Valley Mall last Thursday.

The Brief

    • A 25-year-old man is recovering after police say he was shot at the Oxrord Valley Mall last Thursday.
    • Police have released surveillance footage showing the suspect.

MIDDLETOWN TWP., Pa. - New surveillance video has been released showing the suspect in a shooting incident outside Oxford Valley Mall in Bucks County. 

Police in Middletown Township are actively searching for the man captured in the footage.

What we know:

The shooting occurred at approximately 5 p.m. on Thursday, June 19. 

Police say the suspect allegedly shot a 25-year-old man in the arm at the SEPTA bus stop near J.C. Penney. 

The victim was treated at St. Mary Medical Center and has since been released. He is recovering at home in Trenton, NJ. 

Middletown Township Police describe the suspect as a tall, thin black male under 30 years old, with dreadlocks and a unique walking/running gait. 

The investigation into this targeted shooting remains open and active, with police pursuing leads and conducting interviews.

Timeline:

Before the incident, the suspect was observed standing between J.C. Penney and One Oxford Valley Building by the water fountain, talking on his phone. 

After the shooting, he was seen fleeing towards the area where the old Boscov building once stood and the new Atlee Apartments.

What you can do:

Authorities are continuing their investigation and are asking the public to assist in locating the suspect. 

They are urging anyone who recognizes the suspect to contact Det. Ryan Morrison at rmorrison@mtpd.org or 215-750-3866. Tips can also be submitted via Crime Watch.

The Source: The information in this story is from Middletown Twp. police.

