Brotherly Love for Texas: Good Day shows Philly love to Texans in need

Our Good Day Philadelphia family will be showing their support to the people of Texas Friday morning.

As you may know, FOX 29' Alex Holley is from the Dallas area, and her family is one of many impacted by the crisis across the state in the wake of a winter storm.

We've decided to help those in need by showing our Philly love for the North Texas Food Bank.

DONATE: NORTH TEXAS FOOD BANK

The North Texas Food Bank has been working to close the hunger gap in the region by providing access to nutritious food. According to their website, every dollar donated to North Texas Food Bank provides access to healthy meals for North Texans, and 95% of every dollar goes directly to hunger relief programs.

You can find out more about NTFB on their website.

Tune in to Good Day Philadelphia from 4 a.m. -10 a.m. Friday for more on how you can join in on the cause.

Our special "Brotherly Love For Texas" coverage will begin at 9 a.m.! If you would like to make a donation, you can CLICK HERE anytime.

