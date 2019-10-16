Cancer-surviving police lieutenant's next beat: Mount Kilimanjaro

A local woman's survival story is encouraging others to never give up, especially when it comes to the fight against cancer.

Philadelphia Police Lt. Jennifer Vrana is living beyond expectations just worked out one last time before she heads to Africa to climb Mount Kilimanjaro.

A 29-year veteran of the police force, doing this after beating stage-four Hodgkin's Disease.

And for every step the lieutenant takes, she'll raise $1 for the Leukemia & Lymphoma Society!

Her goal is to raise $19, 341 for the organization.

Vrana joined "Good Day Philadelphia" on Wednesday morning to talk about the trip one day ahead of her departure on Thursday.

If you'd like to donate, please visit abeatofherown.com.

And watch the video above to find out what Vrana plans to do when she reaches the top!