Experts, survivors to discuss suicide, mental health Wednesday on Good Day Philadelphia

With countless shocking and sad headlines over the past few weeks, it's time we talk open, honestly, and seriously about our mental health.

Good Day Philadelphia will do just that Wednesday morning for a full hour - starting at 7:55 a.m.

Mike, Alex, and the rest of the Good Day crew will be joined by a number of experts on the subject – including a psychologist and suicide prevention counselors.

They'll also talk to two survivors of death by suicide.

If you or a loved one is feeling distressed, call the National Suicide Prevention Lifeline. The crisis center provides free and confidential emotional support 24 hours a day, 7 days a week to civilians and veterans. Call the National Suicide Prevention Lifeline at 1-800-273-8255. Or text HOME to 741-741 (Crisis Text Line).

