‘Making the Breast of It’: Local women battling terminal cancer launch podcast to help others

Two women sharing the same cancer battle, but leading drastically different lives, are putting their heads together with their own podcast.

Andy Sealy is a single woman from South Philadelphia. Back in 2017, she noticed a lump in her breast. She was diagnosed with cancer and underwent a double mastectomy, and doctors soon discovered her cancer had spread. There were tumors on her right hip and on her spine.

Krysten Gentile, a mom of three boys from Garnet Valley, received her stage 3 breast cancer diagnosis in the summer of 2017 when she was two months pregnant with her youngest son. This past summer she learned her diagnosis has worsened.

Both Andy and Krysten have been diagnosed with stage 4 metastatic breast cancer, a terminal illness.

The women were connected through friends and came up with the idea to start their own podcast as a way to take back control of their lives.

So, after some planning and research, they launched their podcast, “Making the Breast of It.”

The women say the goal of the podcast is to help and motivate others who may be going through similar battles.

New episodes of “Making the Breast of It” are released every Wednesday. You can find out more about Krysten, Andy, and their podcast on their website.