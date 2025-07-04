Man, 19, arrested in Maryland after illegal car meetup following Eagles Super Bowl parade

The Brief Police in Philadelphia and Maryland teamed up to arrest a suspect wanted in an illegal car rally during the Eagles’ Super Bowl celebrations. The 19-year-old man was arrested early Thursday morning in Maryland and is awaiting extradition to Philadelphia. Officials say the man is facing numerous felonies and misdemeanors.



Philadelphia police joined Maryland State troopers to arrest a man wanted in connection with an illegal car rally in February, after the Eagles Super Bowl parade.

What we know:

Philadelphia police officers joined police in Maryland to arrest a suspect wanted in an illegal car meetup during the Eagles’ Super Bowl celebrations.

FOX 29 reporter Steve Keeley was there when 19-year-old Yariel Fuentes-Reyes was arrested and asked him, "Is what they’re charging you true? Did you run these car meets?"

Fuentes-Reyes replied, "I don’t know what they’re saying. I’m innocent."

Dig deeper:

Five Philadelphia police officers went to Laurel, Maryland to assist with the arrest of Fuentes-Reyes at 4 a.m. Thursday.

Maryland State Police say Fuentes-Reyes faces numerous felonies and misdemeanors from a car meetup at the stadium complex after the Eagles Super Bowl parade.

Police say they also found an illegal handgun during the arrest.

Big picture view:

Police in both Maryland and Philly say this is part of an ongoing effort to crack down on dangerous car rallies.

Philadelphia Police Lieutenant Dennis Rosenbaum explained, "You see, sometimes they lose control of a car. You got tons of spectators out there and they wind up getting hit by the car. All the property damage, thousands of dollars is one of the charges that we put out there. The Streets Dept. has to go out and repaint the lines in the street, things like that. That all costs money."

The suspect is now awaiting extradition to Philadelphia.