Prostitution ring bust: 8 suspects arrested, 15 victims rescued in Camden, Trenton

The Brief An alleged prostitution ring was busted in New Jersey, leading to eight people being arrested and charged. Officials say brothels were operated in Trenton and Camden, holding women against their will. Fifteen victims were found in houses after an investigation that spanned more than a year.



Two women are accused of masterminding a human trafficking network described by New Jersey officials as "modern-day slavery."

What we know:

Eight people are facing charges for allegedly holding women against their will and forcing them to perform sexual acts as part of a prostitution ring that operated brothels in Trenton and Camden.

The Attorney General's office identified 55-year-old Vilma Deleon Bracamonte and 42-year-old Maria Soledad Xec Chan as the alleged ring leaders who would lure victims to the houses.

Santiago Miranda-Gomez, 30, and Francisco Macariosut, 50, were described as "inspectors," said to be in charge of picking up money twice a day.

Officials say they also kept the houses functioning by intimidating the victims and the "house managers," identified as Abel Aguilera-Ronquillo, 27, Julio C. Delgado-Belmeo, 27, Flavio R. Navarrete-Reyes, 45, and Wilmer E. Pinargote-Chimbiligua, 29.

All eight suspects are charged with racketeering, human trafficking, and other crimes, while Bracamonte and Chan face additional charges.

Dig deeper:

Detectives began their investigation into the alleged prostitution ring in May 2024 when they discovered business cards identifying alleged human trafficking locations in Trenton.

The locations were advertised as barber shops and a plumbing business, but none were tied to actual businesses.

There were a total of four houses in Trenton and one in Camden, where officials say men would pay $50 for 15 minutes of sex. The woman would keep $25.

Miranda-Gomez, Soledad Xec Chan, and Macariosut were reportedly seen routinely visiting all five locations, bringing in paper towels, cases of water and other items.

Last month, search warrants led to the discovery of 15 victims, 14 of whom told officials they engaged in commercial sex acts with multiple men.

Four victims also stated that they were lured to the house by Bracamonte and Soledad Xec Chan, who said they would be cleaning homes or working in a restaurant, but were then told they had to perform multiple sex acts before they could leave.

A fifth victim said she was also told she would be cleaning a house, before being threatened that her family would be harmed if she didn't engage in sex acts.