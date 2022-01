Today's mortgage rates stick at money-saving levels across all terms | Jan. 25, 2022

Our goal here at Credible Operations, Inc., NMLS Number 1681276, referred to as "Credible" below, is to give you the tools and confidence you need to improve your finances. Although we do promote products from our partner lenders, all opinions are our own.

Check out the mortgage rates for Jan. 25, 2022, which are unchanged from yesterday. (iStock)

Based on data compiled by Credible, mortgage rates remained unchanged since yesterday.

30-year fixed mortgage rates: 3.625%, unchanged

20-year fixed mortgage rates: 3.250%, unchanged

15-year fixed mortgage rates: 2.750%, unchanged

10-year fixed mortgage rates: 2.625%, unchanged

Rates last updated on Jan. 25, 2022. These rates are based on the assumptions shown here . Actual rates may vary.

What this means: With mortgage rates lingering at money-saving levels, homebuyers have another day to save on mortgage interest whether they choose a longer or shorter term. Buyers can lock in a rate now, which is typically good for 30 to 60 days, without worrying about further increases that mortgage experts predict are on the horizon.

Looking at today’s mortgage refinance rates

With rates for a 30-year mortgage refinance holding at 3.625% for the third day in a row, homeowners have another chance to save on interest with this most common term. Homeowners who took out a mortgage prior to the pandemic, when rates were higher, stand to save even more. If you’re considering refinancing an existing home, check out what refinance rates look like:

30-year fixed-rate refinance: 3.625%, unchanged

20-year fixed-rate refinance: 3.250%, unchanged

15-year fixed-rate refinance: 2.750%, unchanged

10-year fixed-rate refinance: 2.625%, unchanged

What credit score do I need to buy a house?

The credit score you’ll need to get a mortgage will vary depending on multiple factors, including the type of mortgage you apply for. Here are the general credit score requirements for some popular mortgage products.

FHA loans

The Federal Housing Administration, part of the U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development, insures these loans, which are made by private lenders. It’s possible to qualify for an FHA loan with a credit score as low as 500, but you’ll need to have a down payment of at least 10%. With a credit score of 580 or higher, you’d only be required to put down 3.5%.

VA loans

The U.S. Department of Veterans Affairs guarantees a portion of these loans, which are made by private lenders and are only available to active-duty military, veterans, and their spouses. VA loans have no minimum credit score requirement. But the VA guidelines help ensure applicants will have sufficient income to afford the loan.

USDA loans

Very low-income Americans who want to buy homes in certain rural areas may be eligible for a loan from the U.S. Department of Agriculture. The USDA funds these loans, and there’s no minimum credit score requirement.

Conventional loans

A conventional loan is one that’s not backed by any government agency. To qualify for a conventional loan, you’ll typically need a credit score of at least 620 for fixed-rate loans, and 640 for adjustable-rate mortgages, according to Fannie Mae .

Current mortgage rates

Today’s average mortgage rate is sitting at 3.063% for the second day in a row, and is slightly lower than this same time last week.

The current interest rate for a 30-year fixed-rate mortgage is 3.625%. This is the same as yesterday. Thirty years is the most common repayment term for mortgages because 30-year mortgages typically give you a lower monthly payment. But they also typically come with higher interest rates, meaning you’ll ultimately pay more in interest over the life of the loan.

The current interest rate for a 20-year fixed-rate mortgage is 3.250%. This is the same as yesterday. Shortening your repayment term by just 10 years can mean you’ll get a lower interest rate — and pay less in total interest over the life of the loan.

The current interest rate for a 15-year fixed-rate mortgage is 2.750%. This is the same as yesterday. Fifteen-year mortgages are the second most-common mortgage term. A 15-year mortgage may help you get a lower rate than a 30-year term — and pay less interest over the life of the loan — while keeping monthly payments manageable.

The current interest rate for a 10-year fixed-rate mortgage is 2.625%. This is the same as yesterday. Although less common than 30-year and 15-year mortgages, a 10-year fixed rate mortgage typically gives you lower interest rates and lifetime interest costs, but a higher monthly mortgage payment.

How Credible mortgage rates are calculated

Changing economic conditions, central bank policy decisions, investor sentiment, and other factors influence the movement of mortgage rates. Credible average mortgage rates and mortgage refinance rates are calculated based on information provided by partner lenders who pay compensation to Credible.

The rates assume a borrower has a 740 credit score and is borrowing a conventional loan for a single-family home that will be their primary residence. The rates also assume no (or very low) discount points and a down payment of 20%.

Credible mortgage rates will only give you an idea of current average rates. The rate you receive can vary based on a number of factors.

How mortgage rates have changed

Today, mortgage rates are mixed compared to this time last week.

30-year fixed mortgage rates: 3.625%, up from 3.550% last week, +0.075

20-year fixed mortgage rates: 3.250%, the same as last week

15-year fixed mortgage rates: 2.750%, the same as last week

10-year fixed mortgage rates: 2.625%, down from 2.750% last week, -0.125

What’s the difference between APR and interest rate?

When you’re shopping for a mortgage or refinance loan, you’ll see the terms APR and interest rate arise often. They’re similar but not interchangeable.

The interest rate is the cost the lender will charge annually to loan you money. Annual percentage rate, or APR, encompasses the interest rate and other fees and charges attached to your loan.

Generally, APR gives you a better picture of the true cost of a loan since it takes into account all the costs associated with borrowing money. For a mortgage or refinance, those costs can include discount points, fees, and other charges.

When you apply for a loan, you’ll usually be able to find the interest rate on the first page of your loan estimate, and the APR later in the document listed under "comparisons."

