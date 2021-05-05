1 dead, 1 hurt following house fire in Southampton Township, officials say
SOUTHAMPTON, N.J. - One person is dead and another is hurt following a house fire early Wednesday morning in Bucks County, according to officials.
Firefighters were called to the 700 block of Plum Street in Southampton Township just before 6 a.m.
Two people were pulled from the burning house, according to firefighters. An unnamed woman was later pronounced dead. A second victim was treated for minor injuries.
Investigators are working to determine what sparked the fire. No other homes were reported damaged during the fire.
