1 dead, 1 injured after 30 shots fired on South Philadelphia sidewalk

A man is dead and another is hospitalized after a shooting on a South Philadelphia sidewalk late Tuesday night.

What we know:

Police responded to multiple 911 calls just after 11:30 p.m. Tuesday on the 600 block of Mountain Street.

Officers found a 23-year-old man shot in the shoulder suffering from a gunshot wound to the shoulder. He was taken to the hospital and listed in stable condition.

A short distance away, police found a 37-year-old man who had been shot multiple times. He was taken to a nearby hospital where he later died.

Police say it’s unclear how or if the victims are related.

Investigators say they found over 30 spent shell casings on the sidewalk and are looking at multiple surveillance cameras in the area.

A handgun was also found in the street near the shooting scene. Philadelphia Police Chief Inspector Scott Small says it is unclear who was in possession of that handgun at this time.

What we don't know:

So far, police have not yet shared a description of the shooter or shooters. The motive in the shooting also remains unknown.

Neither victim has been identified.