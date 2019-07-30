NJ shore mayor criticizes LGBTQ curriculum
The Republican mayor of a small New Jersey town is urging residents to oppose a state law that requires middle and high schools to instruct students on the contributions of LGBTQ individuals.
NJ enacts 3 gun violence intervention laws
New Jersey on Monday enacted three laws designed to help victims of gun violence avoid becoming hurt again by firearms or seeking out retaliation.
New Jersey's 'Aid in Dying' law for terminally ill takes effect
Medically assisted suicide is now officially an option for terminally ill adults in the state of New Jersey.
New Jersey enacts 2 student loan transparency laws
New Jersey has enacted a pair of laws aimed at increasing transparency for student loan borrowers.