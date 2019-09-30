1 dead, 2 critical after triple shooting in Kensington

article

Police are investigating after a triple shooting in Kensington left one man dead and two women critically wounded overnight.

The incident occurred just before 3 a.m. on Indiana Avenue near D Street.

Officers found all three victims suffering from gunshot wounds on the roadway. At least nine shots were fired in very close range, according to police, with some shell casings recovered inches away from the victims.

Authorities have yet to identify the deceased.

Police said the suspect was wearing a red hooded sweatshit and fled the scene on foot.

No arrests have been made at this time. This is an ongoing investigation.