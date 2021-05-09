1 dead, 2 injured after triple shooting in North Philadelphia, police say

article

One man is dead and two others are hospitalized after a triple shooting in North Philadelphia.

The incident happened at approximately 1:36 p.m. inside of a blue Nissan.

The first victim, a 19-year-old Black man, was shot eight times in the upper torso. He was taken by police to Temple University Hospital and placed in extremely critical condition.

A second victim, an 18-year-old man, was shot once in the left arm. He was also taken to Temple University Hospital and placed in stable condition.

The final victim was a man between the ages of 17 and 18 years old. He was shot once in the head and pronounced dead on the scene by medics.

No arrests have been made and no weapons have been recovered at this time. An investigation is underway.

___

DOWNLOAD: FOX 29 NEWS APP

SUBSCRIBE: Good Day Digest Newsletter | FOX 29 Philly on YouTube

Advertisement

FOLLOW: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter