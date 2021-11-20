1 dead after being shot inside car in Olney, police say
article
PHILADELPHIA - A man is dead after he was found shot inside of a car in Olney.
This shooting happened just before 3:45 a.m. Saturday on the 5100 block of F Street.
The man was in a car and was found shot through the driver side door. The victim suffered a gunshot wound to the head. He has not been identified at this time.
There is no motive and no arrests have been made.
