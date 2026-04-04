Philadelphia enjoys brief warmth before evening chill surprises residents

The Brief A sunny, warm Saturday drew crowds to Philadelphia’s parks and river paths. By evening, temperatures dropped sharply, leaving many reaching for jackets as chilly winds rolled in. Residents said they are looking forward to more consistent warmth in the weeks ahead.



A sunny, warm start to Saturday drew crowds to Philadelphia’s parks and river paths, but by evening, FOX 29 reported, temperatures had dropped sharply, leaving many scrambling for jackets as chilly winds swept in.

According to FOX 29 reporting from the scene, hundreds gathered at popular spots such as Rittenhouse Square, Kelly Drive and the Schuylkill River path, enjoying temperatures near 80 degrees.

What they're saying:

"We’re out here at Kelly Drive with our friends. It’s a beautiful day — winter was long and hard, and now we’re here with a beautiful spread, eating some fruit and hanging out," Jeremy Keys of South Philadelphia said.

FOX 29's Jennifer Lee observed cherry blossoms and magnolia trees in full bloom, drawing springtime photo seekers. Runners and cyclists took advantage of the brief warm weather before clouds rolled in and the temperature plunged.

The rapid shift caught many off guard.

"Clearly, I’m freezing right now. I was hot and sweaty earlier, and now I’m cold and clammy. It’s unfortunate," Jackie Todaro of Jenkintown said.

Temperatures soared into the 80s before falling into the 50s by evening, with wind making the drop feel even sharper.

"Especially Philly, this year has had extreme weather — some days are warm, others extremely cold and windy," Harry Yang of Center City said.

Despite the sudden chill, many appreciated the early taste of summer.

"Mother Nature, let’s chill out with the fluctuations," Keys added.

What's next:

Residents said they are looking forward to more consistent warmth in the weeks ahead.