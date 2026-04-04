2 injured, including 1 teen, in Wilmington shooting, both in critical condition

The Brief Two males were hospitalized after a Saturday evening shooting in the area of East 24th and Lamotte Streets, the Wilmington Police Department reported. Officers found a 16‑year‑old and a 25‑year‑old male at the scene, and both were taken to a local hospital in critical condition. The Wilmington Police Department said the circumstances leading up to the shooting are under investigation.



Two males were hospitalized in critical condition after a shooting Saturday evening in the area of East 24th and Lamotte Streets, the Wilmington Police Department reported.

File Photo.

What we know:

Officers responding to the scene around 6:15 p.m. found a 16‑year‑old male with gunshot wounds and transported him to a local hospital. A 25‑year‑old male was also located at the scene and taken to the hospital in critical condition.

What we don't know:

The Wilmington Police Department said the circumstances leading up to the shooting remain under investigation.

What you can do:

Authorities are asking anyone with information to contact Detective Michael Chambers at (302) 576‑3645.

Tips can also be submitted anonymously through Delaware Crime Stoppers at 1‑800‑TIP‑3333 or online at Delawarecrimestoppers.com.