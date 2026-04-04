2 injured, including 1 teen, in Wilmington shooting, both in critical condition
WILMINGTON, DE. - Two males were hospitalized in critical condition after a shooting Saturday evening in the area of East 24th and Lamotte Streets, the Wilmington Police Department reported.
File Photo.
What we know:
Officers responding to the scene around 6:15 p.m. found a 16‑year‑old male with gunshot wounds and transported him to a local hospital. A 25‑year‑old male was also located at the scene and taken to the hospital in critical condition.
What we don't know:
The Wilmington Police Department said the circumstances leading up to the shooting remain under investigation.
What you can do:
Authorities are asking anyone with information to contact Detective Michael Chambers at (302) 576‑3645.
Tips can also be submitted anonymously through Delaware Crime Stoppers at 1‑800‑TIP‑3333 or online at Delawarecrimestoppers.com.
The Source: Information from the Wilmington Police Department.