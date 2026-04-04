10‑year‑old NE Philly medical jet crash survivor rings bell at Sixers game

The Brief Ten‑year-old Ramesses Vazquez‑Viana, a survivor of last year’s Northeast Philadelphia medical jet crash, rang the ceremonial bell before the Sixers game Friday night. He suffered severe burns to over 90% of his body and has undergone more than 40 surgeries during his recovery. The National Transportation Safety Board released a preliminary report on the crash but has not yet determined a probable cause, with a final report still pending.



Ten‑year-old Ramesses Vazquez‑Viana, a survivor of last year’s deadly medical jet crash in Northeast Philadelphia, rang the ceremonial bell before the Sixers game Friday night.

At the game, Vazquez‑Viana was joined by family and friends who watched as he rang the bell. The Sixers shared video and photos of the moment, highlighting Vazquez‑Viana and the crowd in attendance.

Vazquez‑Viana, who was 9 when the medical jet crashed into a busy neighborhood, suffered severe burns to more than 90% of his body, according to previous FOX 29 reporting. He has undergone more than 40 surgeries as part of his recovery, which included months of hospitalization and therapy.

Investigation and legal proceedings continue

The backstory:

Eight people were killed, and 22 others were injured when a Learjet 55 crashed near Roosevelt Mall in the Rhawnhurst neighborhood on Jan. 31, 2025, sending debris across more than 350 properties, according to FOX 29. The site is being redeveloped.

The families of two victims filed a wrongful death lawsuit against Guadalajara air ambulance company, Med Jets, S.A. de C.V., which does business as Jet Rescue, and others responsible for the plane’s design, manufacture, maintenance and inspection.

The National Transportation Safety Board (NTSB) released a preliminary report on the crash last year, but it has not yet identified a probable cause.

What's next:

The NTSB continues to examine physical evidence, maintenance records and witness accounts, with a final report expected to provide a full explanation of contributing factors and safety recommendations.