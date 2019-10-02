Expand / Collapse search

1 dead, several injured after Newark house fire; resident escapes by jumping from window

NEWARK, N.J. - Authorities say one person is dead and several others are injured after a fast-moving fire roared through a home in New Jersey's largest city. 

One of those injured was a man who leaped from a second-floor window to escape. A police spokesman says the man is in critical condition with a head injury. 

The fire in Newark broke out shortly before 6 a.m. Wednesday and was fought by numerous firefighters. It wasn't immediately clear what sparked the blaze. 

The injured people were being treated at a hospital.

Their names and further details on their injuries were not disclosed.