1 dead, several injured after Newark house fire; resident escapes by jumping from window

article

Authorities say one person is dead and several others are injured after a fast-moving fire roared through a home in New Jersey's largest city.

One of those injured was a man who leaped from a second-floor window to escape. A police spokesman says the man is in critical condition with a head injury.

The fire in Newark broke out shortly before 6 a.m. Wednesday and was fought by numerous firefighters. It wasn't immediately clear what sparked the blaze.

The injured people were being treated at a hospital.

Their names and further details on their injuries were not disclosed.