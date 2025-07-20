Delaware couple left devastated after fire destroys home, kills beloved cats

The Brief A fire broke out at a couple's home in Delaware last week. The fire killed their cats and destroyed much of the home. The couple is hoping to rebuild with support from their community.



A Delaware couple is picking up the pieces after losing just about everything in a fire this past week.

What we know:

John Lyons and Christal Manniel had just moved into their new home in Hockessin the first week of June.

They were just about finished with renovations when the devastating fire broke out, and they got the call around 8 p.m. that evening.

The couple's two cats of 9 years did not survive the fire, which they still don't

What they're saying:

John and Christal say they've accomplished so much over the past few weeks, including being together for 11 years, and John being cancer-free for eight years.

They were finalizing everything for their wedding, and said they were living a dream they've worked so hard for after overcoming so many battles.

Despite everything, they haven't lost their faith or gratitude for the blessings in their life.

What you can do:

A Gofundme has been set up to help the couple rebuild. It has raised nearly 45-thousand dollars so far.