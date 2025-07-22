Infant left with severe complications after mom fatally shot while pregnant: How you can help

Tanyiah Bell was eight-months pregnant when police say she was shot to death by her boyfriend last November.

Her child, Tanyiah Miracle Bell, survived the murder, but has suffered life-changing health complications.

The family is mourning Taniyah's death and caring for the infant amid mounting medical expenses necessary for her care.

The backstory:

Tanyiah Bell was eight months pregnant when she was shot to death at a Lansdowne apartment where she lived with her boyfriend, Kaiheem Jerelle Williams.

She was pronounced dead by emergency responders and brought to the hospital where her unborn baby was delivered and placed in critical condition.

A day after the fatal shooting, Williams was charged with first-degree murder.

What they're saying:

Tanyiah's family joined Good Day on Tuesday and revealed that the infant, named Tanyiah Miracle Bell, is still receiving care at Children's Hospital of Philadelphia.

"Miracle has seizures, she has Cerebral Palsy, she has severe brain damage, she may not be able to dress herself, she might not be able to eat by mouth," Tanyiah mother Tylicia Bell said.

Despite her health challenges, Tylicia said little Miracle is developing a personality and seems to find comfort in gospel songs she plays for her in the hospital.

"She can't respond to us, but she has a little personality already," she said. "She can just see and feel the love when we're there."

Tylicia and her family will be in court when Williams' murder trial begins later this year, which she admitted will be a difficult experience.

"That was my only child and the way she left this earth, she didn't deserve that," Tylicia said. "Now my grand baby has to suffer and live a life like this because of what her father did."

She recalled a particularly chilling moment in court with Williams that she believed revealed his true intentions for the deadly shooting.

"We were at court one time and I had Miracle's photo up so [Williams] could see his daughter and he turned around and made a mean face at her picture," she recalled. "So in my heart, I'm just thinking he did that because he didn't complete the job."

What you can do:

The family started a GoFundMe campaign to raise money for Miracle's care as they prepare to welcome her home in six to eight weeks.

"I need to get the electricity done in her room because she needs to have a certain amount of amps for all of her equipment, I have to get a larger vehicle because I have to have a nurse with me at all times," she said. "There are a lot of things and insurance doesn't pay for."

Other needs include supplies for her Cerebral Palsy care and additional home modifications.